Authorities find body of missing Billings man in Two Moon Park

A man reported missing Tuesday in Billings was found dead Wednesday in Two Moon Park, and Billings police say they do not suspect foul play.

The body of Brendan Hanley, 60, was found by drone operators flying over the park, where Hanley's vehicle had been found the previous night, according to a news release from Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall.

Police were initially contacted around 1 p.m. Tuesday after family members expressed concerns that they could not reach Hanley, according to Stovall.

Police were contacted again at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday with a request for a welfare check, and Hanley was reported as a missing person, according to Stovall.

Yellowstone County deputies found Hanley's vehicle at 11:45 p.m. at Two Moon Park. They saw no sign of him, and, due to the darkness, decided to resume the search in the morning.

Authorities are working to determine the cause and manner of death.