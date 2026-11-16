BILLINGS, Mont. — After more than 25 years of servicing pianos across the Billings area, Greg Depner is trading piano keys for a golf club as he enters retirement.

Look at the future of Billings' piano scene here:

After 25 years, Billings' go-to piano expert retires as new dedicated piano store opens its doors

While Depner works on his swing and enjoys his new days off, a new shop has entered the scene to make sure Billings musicians have somewhere to call home.

For years, when the Billings Symphony needed the right piano — or the right person to tune it — Depner was the man to call.

"Greg's known regionally, if not nationally, for his piano selection and his inventory," said Brad Constantine, the chief operating officer at the Billings Symphony.

Constantine said Depner has been a resource for the symphony over several years, helping set up guest artists on top-tier pianos and assisting the organization in obtaining a Bösendorfer for its office.

What stands out most about Depner, Constantine said, is his willingness to help, even when that meant getting creative — like the time he helped figure out how to move a grand Bösendorfer piano into the building.

Grace Harvey/MTN NEWS A music stand with the 26-27' schedule for the Billings Symphony outside the building on 2nd Ave North.

"When we were debating on whether we could actually obtain a piano for our new downtown office, I told him that the space was going to be too small for what he had in mind," Constantine said.

"He brought in a complete replica and proved to us how we could get it through the doorways and get it to the spot," Constantine said.

Depner declined an on-camera interview, saying he wants privacy in retirement. But he is helping make sure the business he built carries on, passing the keys to new piano experts as one of Montana's only dedicated piano stores just opened its doors in Billings.

"When they found out that he was retiring, he basically contacted us and said, 'Hey, would you guys like to take over?'" said Jeff Brown, the new manager of the Piano Gallery of Montana.

That brought Jeff and Tiffany Brown from Idaho to Billings, along with years of experience in Jeff’s family piano business.

Jeff Brown said his brother has been in the business of pianos for 50 years, and the family connection traces back to their father, who taught piano and upright bass for many years at Ricks College before it became BYU-Idaho.

Both Browns serve as managers of Piano Gallery in Montana, a store they say operates on a different model than Depner's — one built around a showroom with a large inventory where customers can try many pianos at once, from affordable starter instruments to grand pianos.

Tiffany Brown said Billings was a natural fit for the venture.

"Billings has an amazing music community. They have the symphony, they have music programs at the university, and there's lots of teachers that teach piano here in town," she said.

Grace Harvey/MTN NEWS The keys on the inside of a grand piano in the Gallery

The Browns, who said they service all of Montana, were also drawn by the city's growth.

Now, they hope their showroom can serve everyone from kids learning their first notes to accomplished pianists.

"It's kind of magical to help kids that are learning to play the piano find a piano they love," Tiffany Brown said.

The store held a ribbon-cutting during its grand opening, which the Browns said followed a soft opening two weeks earlier. They have already sold several pianos, including to students of local teachers.

The Browns said they plan to partner with qualified local tuners — including Depner for high-end pianos and John Dutton, who also tunes for the symphony — and will continue serving the clientele, colleges and churches Depner worked with over the years.

And even in retirement, Depner isn't completely leaving the keys behind, helping the Browns build on relationships he spent decades creating.

"We have the best case for success because we have Greg to give us the support and his backing," Jeff Brown said. "He's really been very helpful in that way."

