Hardin Public Schools hosted the 4th annual powwow, bringing together students from all the district's seven schools to honor Montana's Native American tribes.

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About 1,000 students gather in Hardin to celebrate Native American Heritage Day

Nearly 1,000 students gathered on the Hardin High School football field to celebrate Montana's Native American Heritage Day and the beginning of school.

Students from the district's seven schools attended the full regalia powwow, with most of the dancers being students themselves.

Hardin High School junior Jaelon Shield has been attending powwows since she was a baby and recently returned from a powwow in Kansas City.

"It's like my whole life, basically," Shield said.

For Shield, dancing is more than a tradition — it is a deeply personal experience.

"When I get dressed up, I feel pretty," Shield said. "I feel myself. I feel like I belong out there, and then just the songs,you can feel it in your soul. That's how much it means to me."

Bianka Rock Above, the Hardin School District Indian Education Director, said the powwow is designed to recognize and celebrate Native students across all tribes in Montana.

"We remember our students who are members of any tribe," Rock Above said. "And we're here to celebrate, to honor them, to recognize them. Every day is a celebration for us. And we can't forget that our tribes exist in the state of Montana,"

Tina Pretty On Top, who works with kids at the Kindergarten Readiness Center, offered the opening prayer for the powwow.

"I just love dancing and get-togethers like this," Pretty On Top said.

She said her prayer reflected the spirit of the day.

"I just prayed for everybody here," Pretty On Top said. "Thanked everybody who was here and especially the kids so that they stay in school. And they have a good school year and all the people that helped us to have this celebration too."

For students like Teagan Old Crow, the powwow carries a clear meaning.

"That you're native and you're Crow," Old Crow said.

Lourel Little Light said dancing connects her to something greater.

"I like being with my ancestors," Little Light said. "And I feel like I'm one of them."

Rock Above summed up the day simply.

"It's a good day to have this powwow. It's a beautiful day," Rock Above said.

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