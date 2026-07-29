2 arrested on Billings South Side following alleged carjacking

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon on Billings South Side after allegedly assaulting a man who gave them a ride and stealing his vehicle, according to Billings police.

Billings police received a call at 7 a.m. from the man who said he had been assaulted with a firearm and restrained before the suspects took off with his vehicle, according to a news release from Billings police Sgt. Jeff Stovall.

Police found the stolen vehicle near the 3900 block of Fourth Avenue South, and witnesses pointed police to two people matching the suspects' descriptions entering a residence, according to Stovall.

Officers surrounded the building and arrested the pair without incident. Both were booked into Yellowstone County jail, according to Stovall.

Benjamin Littlesun faces possible charges of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated kidnapping, and obstructing a peace officer.

Lyndale Stewart faces a possible charge of aggravated kidnapping charge and a probation hold.

The victim was treated at a Billings hospital for his injuries.