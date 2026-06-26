12-year-old injured by bison in Yellowstone Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A 12-year-old visitor to Yellowstone National Park was injured this morning.

According to a release from park officials, the incident happened Friday, June 26, 2026 at approximately 9:15 a.m. near Mud Volcano, north of Fishing Bridge. The child sustained injuries and emergency medical personnel transported them to a nearby hospital.

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The incident remains under investigation.

Park officials say that vsitors are responsible for staying at least 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves and cougars. They add that wild animals can be aggressive when people do not respect their space.

