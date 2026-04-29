FBI Director Kash Patel meets with Fort Peck tribal leaders in Billings

FBI Director Kash Patel spent the last two days in Billings, meeting with members of the Fort Peck Tribal Council to discuss law enforcement issues

While the exact purpose of his visit and the specific meeting location in Billings remain unclear, tribal council minutes provided by Louis Montclair, a journalist who cover the Fort Peck Tribe, from their most recent meeting indicated leaders planned to discuss law enforcement concerns with the director.

Two tribal members met with Patel, according to Montclair.

The meeting comes as the FBI and Patel focus on regional operations and major issues like drug trafficking in states like Montana.

Several recent high-profile crimes have rocked the reservation. In March, an 11-year-old boy was severely injured by two other juveniles in a machete attack.

Montclair noted the machete attack is not the only recent crime that has many people concerned, citing a recent burglary and assault of an elderly woman on the reservation.

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