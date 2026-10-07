Two years have passed since Sa'Wade BirdinGround disappeared from her family home in Garryowen, on the Crow Reservation. She was 13 years old in October 2024 when she went missing, and her case remains open and active.

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FBI and community still searching for Sa'Wade Birdinground 2 years later

Sa'Wade is a daughter, a sister, a grandchild, and a niece, someone whose disappearance left a profound mark on everyone who knew her. Her father, Wade Glenn BirdinGround, died suddenly in May 2026. Her mother, Sa'Rayna Stops-BirdinGround, died at the age of 30 in a 2017 car accident. Despite the tragedy that has struck this family, the community of Garryowen and the surrounding area continue to rally for support in the case.

"She had such a profound impact on the community," Charlene Sleeper said.

Sleeper, an advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), said the community's commitment to finding Sa'Wade has not faded.

"I don't think we as a people will ever stop looking for her," Sleeper said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Charlene Sleeper speaks with MTN about Birdinground's two-year anniversary and what it means to the case.

That commitment reaches the highest levels of law enforcement, too.

"Her case is still being highlighted by the FBI," Sleeper said.

Grassroots organizations, including the MMIP Billings Advocacy Project, are central to keeping awareness alive and pushing the movement forward.

"That's the power behind the movement is our hope that we can improve things," Sleeper said.

On Oct. 4, the nation annually recognizes the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, bringing renewed attention to cases like Sa'Wade's.

"There was just like an immediate urgency behind," Sleeper said.

The FBI continues to actively investigate the case. Special Agent in Charge Justin Gerken said strides are being made, and more resources are on the way.

"We're increasing by over 200% as far as personnel in the state of Montana in the years to come, so when we look into the future, when you add that amount of resource, push into the state of Montana, we will help bring the numbers down," Gerken said.

Microsoft TEAMS FBI Special Agent in Charge Justin Gerken speaks to MTN about the FBI's progress in Sa'Wade Birdinground's two-year-long case.

While it cannot yet be confirmed, groups suspect that the disappearance may be connected to human trafficking.

"We're very concerned that it was a human trafficking situation," Sleeper said.

Regardless of the cause, those who love Sa'Wade hold on to the same hope.

"She was very loved, and she's incredibly missed by a lot of people... everybody's hoping that she comes home soon," Sleeper said.