PABLO - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Summer Youth Program is a six-week federally funded initiative that employs young people ages 14 to 24 who are members of a federally recognized tribe.

Matiya Nenemay is returning for his second year with the program. At just 16 years old, he said the experience has already taught him valuable skills.

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CSKT summer youth program gives young workers hands-on career experience

"It's kind of hard to get a job on your own, and I think that summer youth helps you a lot with that."

Nenemay, who plays basketball, worked at a fitness center during his first year — a placement he said was a natural fit.

"It was a good time, it was fun. It was a good first job for me."

He said the program has helped him grow in ways that go beyond the job itself.

"It was a new experience for me so it was a lot of learning for me, I learned a lot of team work from my coworkers and being on time."

First-time worker Bresies Ross is also joining the program this year. She said she signed up with a clear goal in mind.

"I wanted to sign up just to get work experience, so when I get older and just to have money and have fun."

Before students start their first day, they participate in financial literacy classes and learn other work-related skills. They also complete mock interviews with local businesses to gain real-world experience.

Alexis Beavers After Buffalo, a workforce specialist with the CSKT Summer Youth Program, said starting young is key to building Montana's future workforce.

"Getting people into the workforce now is kind of harder - to find them placements and get them motivated to go. So I think if we start early with the youth, it will help them with our workforce as a whole."

Because the program is federally funded with limited spots, not everyone who applies gets selected. This year, 115 applications were submitted for the available positions, and about 70 were selected.

Beavers After Buffalo said turning away applicants is one of the harder parts of the job.

"It does suck telling them they can't work because they really want to, but funding-wise we only have so many spots."

The summer youth program is set to wrap up at the beginning of August.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.

