Anonymous donor funds $150K scholarship for MSUB Native American students

An anonymous donor has contributed around $150,000 to the Indigenous Community Impact Scholarship at Montana State University Billings, expanding financial support for Native American students as soon as this fall semester.

The donor is a longtime supporter of the Native American Achievement Center at MSUB, according to the university. The scholarship is intended for students who plan to help their own tribal communities, and it aims to support those who may not have had the opportunity to attend college, as well as those who want to stay in school despite financial difficulty.

Many Native students travel long distances to attend the university and have families to support back home. The scholarship is designed to ease those burdens by reducing financial instability.

The Native American Achievement Center at MSUB has been helping students for years, offering services ranging from a friendly face to financial aid. The center serves nearly 400 Native American students currently enrolled at MSUB.

Student Ricki Campbell said the scholarship addresses a real need for Indigenous students adjusting to life at a large university.

"I think this sort of aid is really needed, especially for a lot of Indigenous students that come to big universities like this, because a lot of the time we're coming from our communities, which are really small and tight-knit to places that we might not know."

Students like Campbell will be able to receive aid from the Indigenous Community Impact Scholarship beginning this fall semester.

