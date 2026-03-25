BILLINGS — Q2’s Athlete of the Week is fighting for what she wants. Literally.

Boxing is not only in her fists, but also in her soul. Taliyah Rodriguez lives for it with her collection of belts and medals— a strong testament.

"This one was my first ever title. It was the Junior Olympics 2024 in Wichita, Kansas," Rodriguez explained to MTN Sports, pointing out a specific gold medal — her favorite among the six official titles she owns.

The 15-year-old is ranked No. 1 nationally at 132 lbs. and 138 lbs. Taliyah (pronounced Tuh-LEE-uh) has only been at it for three years with the Billings Elite Amateur Boxing Club under coaches Stewart Strever and Stacy Limberhand. And she's seemingly on the way to her short-term goal of reaching USA Boxing’s High Performance Team, which trains in Colorado.

WATCH how Taliyah has risen to No. 1 in multiple weight classes and hear what's next:

Q2 AOW: Top-ranked Taliyah Rodriguez building on national titles

"In a year. A year or two, because I’ll be going to the Olympics, too. And then I’ll be going pro after that," she said of her estimated timeline.

And that’s Rodriguez's end game: boxing professionally. She's even pictured in a photo with women’s professional Mikaeyla Mayer, who Taliyah said was very encouraging.

There's already a noticeable difference in the ring between now and last year.

"I just have started getting more confident in myself and started empowering myself to not feel nervous, because every time I felt nervous, it's ended up getting me down," she said.

There are no knockouts allowed in her divisions, but rather stoppages. And she’s won twice by stoppage.

The Billings Senior student says she's working on her driver's permit. Otherwise, you’ll find her inside the gym or outside running. She trains seven days a week. Most of Taliyah's fights range geographically from Colorado, Texas, Kansas and spots in between, so she notes how thankful she is for community support helping with travel expenses and welcomes sponsors eager to help pave her journey.

Remember that favorite medal Taliyah pointed out? She also has a favorite credential. One collected and autographed just last month in Pueblo, Colo., at the International Open.

"(These are) people from the Olympic team. Marcus Luther, Joseph Awinongya, Marley McNealy, and all them ... Brianna Epperson," she rattled off.

Before long, "Rodriguez" may be the signature on another aspiring boxer’s credential.