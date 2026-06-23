Michael Bazemore steps down as athletic director at Montana State Billings

BILLINGS — Michael Bazemore, athletic director at Montana State University Billings since 2021, announced his resignation on Tuesday after accepting a similar position in Alaska.



In late July, Bazemore will be the new athletic director for the University of Alaska Anchorage.

"This announcement brings mixed emotions for all of us," said MSU Billings Chancellor Stefani Hicswa. "I have come to appreciate Mike's dedication to our student-athletes and their success during his time as athletic director and am sad to see him go. But at the same time, his professionalism and commitment have given him an opportunity for growth, and we wish him nothing but the best in Alaska."

Hicswa said a national search will soon commence to hire a new athletic director at MSU Billings.

Bazemore, 43, said he appreciates the support he received from the university and community.

“I would like to thank Chancellor Hicswa for her trust in me to lead the athletics department, as well as her mentorship, support, and guidance over these five years, it means a lot and is greatly appreciated,” Bazemore said.

“I would also like to thank our athletics administrators/staff, coaches, student-athletes, the MSUB Foundation, Dr. Tom Rust, our Faculty Athletics Representative, professors, student life, student health services, registrar, financial aid, new student services, financial services, facilities services, donors/supporters, corporate partners, etc. for the collective effort to ensure that we continually provided a quality student-athlete experience.

“Lastly to the city of Billings, your acceptance and support since my arrival in 2007 and return in 2021, is heartfelt and appreciated and I thank you immensely for it!”

A native of Philadelphia, Bazemore spent five years on staff with the Yellowjackets in a variety of roles from 2012-2016 before going to work for the National Collegiate Athletic Association. He returned to Billings in 2021 to lead Yellowjacket athletics.

Before his athletic director job at MSU Billings, Bazemore, served as assistant director of academic and membership affairs for the NCAA national office in Indianapolis. There he was responsible for providing NCAA bylaw interpretations for member institutions, processing legislative relief waivers, and is the primary contact for the Division II institutional performance program.

In his previous stint at MSU Billings, he was the chief rules officer for the athletic department, worked in media relations, and served as compliance liaison to the NCAA and Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Bazemore earned his master's degree in sport, recreation and fitness management from MSU Billings in 2014. He completed undergraduate degrees in sociology and interdisciplinary studies in social science from Michigan State University, where he was a four-year letterwinner on the Spartans football team.

After completing his collegiate career, Bazemore played four seasons from 2007-2010 for the Billings Outlaws professional indoor football team and one season in 2011 for the Sioux Falls Storm. Upon retiring from his playing career, Bazemore continued his involvement with the organization eventually rising to director of player personnel of the Billings Wolves in 2015 and holding the position for two years.

