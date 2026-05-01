Spring Activity Surge Raises Fall Risk for Montana Seniors

BILLINGS - As spring temperatures climb across Montana, health officials are warning residents to ease back into outdoor activities to prevent a seasonal spike in falls and injuries.

Nearly one in three Montanans age 65 and older experiences a fall each year, making unintentional falls the third-leading cause of injury-related deaths statewide, according to Intermountain Health St. Vincent Regional Hospital.

Falls represent one of the leading causes of trauma cases at the Billings hospital.

The problem stems from weakened muscles and reduced coordination during the winter months. When muscles lose strength, joints absorb additional stress, increasing injury risk.

Building Strength to Prevent Falls

Strength training offers multiple benefits for fall prevention, including improved balance and coordination, joint stabilization, and reduced risk of strains and injuries.

Medical experts recommend starting with simple bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges and wall pushups. Residents should also practice safely getting down to and up from the floor.

Beginners can progress gradually from resistance bands to light weights, focusing on higher repetitions rather than heavy loads to build everyday functional strength.

Health professionals suggest two to three strength training sessions weekly, emphasizing consistent year-round activity to prevent fitness setbacks as activity levels change seasonally.

Community Prevention Programs

St. Vincent's trauma prevention team offers SAIL (Staying Active & Independent for Life), a program providing education on fall risks and teaching strength and balance exercises to seniors throughout Billings-area residential and senior communities.

The program addresses Montana's significant fall statistics through hands-on prevention education and practical exercise demonstrations.

Residents concerned about their strength or balance should consult their primary care provider about available options and resources.

To schedule an appointment, visit intermountainhealth.org/montana.