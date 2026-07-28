Skin Cancer Awareness & Prevention

This summer, we are already experiencing record-breaking heat and sun across parts of Montana and Wyoming.

Health officials are often at the front lines of seeing the aftermath when people experience the often-harsh consequences of unexpected UV exposure.

MTN Producer Cody Boyer talks with Dr. Robert Simonds, a dermatologist from Intermountain Health, putting the dangers of sunlight in focus, breaking down the importance of skin care prevention and awareness when it comes to what there is to know about skin cancer.