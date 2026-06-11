Billings doctors warn of rising e-bike and e-scooter injuries

BILLINGS - Health leaders and emergency room personnel at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings are raising the alarm about an increase in injuries involving e-bikes and e-scooters as warmer weather draws more riders outside this month.

With the official start of summer weeks away, doctors say now is the time to prepare before getting on one of these vehicles.

Dr. Barry McKenzie spoke about the importance of being ready before riding and what is driving the recent increase — one that makes this year stand out from previous years.