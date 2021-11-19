Laurel thrower Bailey Graves signs with Colorado State University-Pueblo

LAUREL - Laurel High School standout Bailey Graves has signed to throw the javelin and discus at Colorado State University – Pueblo, announced Laurel track and field coach Brandi Fox onThursday.

During the 2021 season, Graves won the javelin at both the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet and the Eastern A Divisional, while also setting a divisional meet javelin record. Her personal record was 121’-feet-11” at the Top 10 before placing third at Montana's State Class A Meet.

In the discus, Graves placed fourth at the Top 10 meet and fifth at state with a PR of 125 feet. She also helped Laurel's girls win the 2021 Class A State Track and Field title.

Bailey Graves is a very dedicated student-athlete both in and out of the classroom and will be an asset to the CSU-Pueblo track program immediately because of her determination and solid work ethic," Fox said.

