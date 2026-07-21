PABLO, Mont. — For more than three decades, Roy Bigcrane used his camera as both witness and warrior — documenting the struggles and triumphs of his people while preserving their stories for future generations.

As the great-great-grandson of Atatice, the legendary Salish leader who helped save the bison, Bigcrane carried the weight of history in every frame he captured.

"Roy was someone of the deepest and dedicated cultural and spiritual commitment," Thompson Smith said. "And that's how I will always remember him for as long as I live."

(WATCH: Indigenous filmmaker Roy Bigcrane leaves lasting legacy)

Indigenous filmmaker Roy Bigcrane leaves lasting legacy

"Some people thought he was a stoic Indian, but he had beautiful humor," Smith said.

Frank Tyro first met Bigcrane at Salish Kootenai College, where their teacher-student relationship quickly evolved into a lifelong friendship.

"I was very certain that he taught me more than I taught him, how to speak to elders and such," Tyro said.

Together, they co-founded KSKC-TV, bringing public television to the Flathead Reservation and creating a platform for Indigenous voices.

"He just had an amazing ability to know what was needed for a shoot," Tyro said.

Bigcrane's masterwork, "The Place of Falling Waters," took six years to complete. The 1991 documentary examined how the construction of Kerr Dam affected tribal communities — a project that earned recognition beyond Montana.

His most personal film was "In the Spirit of Atatice," where Bigcrane narrated the untold story of his ancestor's efforts to save the bison, and how the National Bison Range came to be under tribal management.

"He had a great understanding of community and this place that we call home," Corky Clairmont said.

While Bigcrane's films live on through YouTube for the world to see, for those who knew him best, his greatest work was the man behind the camera — a legacy that continues through every person he inspired.

"Just that he was an amazing colleague and friend," Tyro said.

"That's what he hoped film would do, help people wake up, so maybe in two words that's how his legacy will live on for generations to come, to help us all wake up," Smith said.

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