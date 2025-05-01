First Look: Murder victim search, MT reckless driving fatality rate, English truck driver executive order

Billings police seeking murder victim’s remains along Pryor Creek

Billings police are looking for the remains of a suspected murder victim along the Pryor Creek drainage between Pryor and Huntley.

Jessie Lamarr Johnson went missing in February 2024 and his case is being investigated as a homicide.

Johnson left behind a daughter in middle school and another in elementary school.

Police are asking landowners in the area or anyone else who comes across remains to call the Billings Police Investigations Division.

Study: Montana records highest reckless driving fatality rate in country

Montana recorded the highest rate of deadly reckless driving incidents from 2018 to 2022, five times higher than the national average.

A new study released by national insurance locator company ValuePenguin recorded crashes where drivers were operating their vehicles in erratic, reckless or negligent ways.

Billings police say they noted many local complaints centered around Shiloh Road, King Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Billings trucking company responds to executive order mandating English language among drivers

A Billings trucking company is reacting to a new executive order signed by President Trump, requiring all truck drivers to demonstrate the ability to use the English language.

The order states the administration will enforce federal law to uphold safety enforcement regulations, including English language proficiency.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 18 percent of truck drivers in the US were not born in the country.

While this is not a new requirement to the commercial truck industry, leaders at the Billings-based Legacy Corporation International Trucking Academy say it is a rule that has not been enforced in recent years.

Several longtime truck drivers told MTN News they support the measure, believing it will enhance road safety.