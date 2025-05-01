Study: Montana has highest reckless driving fatality rate in country

Montana had the highest rate of reckless driving fatalities, with a rate five times higher than the national average, from 2018 to 2022, according to a new study released by ValuePenguin, an national insurance locator company,

“Those numbers are pretty significant,” Rob Bhatt, a ValuePenguin insurance analyst, said Wednesday.

Researchers analyzed crashes where drivers were recorded operating their vehicles in an erratic, reckless or negligent manner.

In Montana, reckless driving can include excessive speeding or weaving unsafely through traffic.

“If you’re in a 25 mile-an-hour-zone and going 50 miles an hour, weaving in and out of traffic, you’re putting everyone else in danger,” explained Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall. “That can be something that’s deemed reckless driving.”

Stovall noted that local complaints are common on Shiloh Road, King Avenue and Grand Avenue.

“People like to pretend it’s a racetrack and go around the roundabouts quickly,” Stovall said. “We’ve had fatalities all along Shiloh Road, and it’s strictly due to the driving behavior of people.”

Bhatt emphasized that while most people are safe drivers, it only takes one reckless individual to cause harm.

“Most people do the right thing behind the wheel,” Bhatt said. “Unfortunately, it only takes one reckless, irresponsible individual to cause a tragedy.”

With warmer weather, more construction zones are appearing. Stovall advised that while construction can slow traffic, it’s important to plan ahead or take a different route.

“It’s not worth putting someone else at risk to be five minutes late or five minutes early,” Stovall said. “Take your time, slow down, and drive safe.”