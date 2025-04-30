Watch Now
Billings police searching for suspected murder victim's remains along Pryor Creek

Jessie Lamarr Johnson has been missing since February 2024
Jessie Lamarr Johnson
Billings police said Wednesday they are looking for the remains of a suspected murder victim, missing for the past year, along the Pryor Creek drainage between Pryor and Huntley.

Jessie Lamarr Johnson went missing in February 2024, and his case is being investigated as a homicide.

At the time of his disappearance, he was described as 30 years old, African American, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking land owners in the area or anyone else who comes across remains to call the investigations division at 406-657-8473.

