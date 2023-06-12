Here's what will happen when Trump appears in court Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at a Miami federal courthouse Tuesday following an indictment in a classified documents probe.

Trump was indicted on 37 counts after the FBI recovered hundreds of classified documents from his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president will be treated similarly to other individuals indicted on federal charges on Tuesday. He is expected to be booked and fingerprinted ahead of his 3 p.m hearing.

The main difference in Trump's appearance will be security. The president will have Secret Service agents by his side. There will also be a massive local police presence at the courthouse, securing the building.

Trump is being tried in Southern Florida because that's where the alleged crimes occurred.

"Much of the indictment talks about actions, communications, they say concealment, all of which centered on Mar-a-Lago. I think an effort to have brought it in D.C. would have gotten a huge outcry from a lot of opponents of the administration," said Kendall Coffey, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Federal courts do not allow media to broadcast hearings. So, unlike the New York case where Trump is charged with falsifying business records, there will likely be no photographs of the former president in the courtroom. Instead, sketch artists are typically used to provide a sense of the mood in the courtroom.

