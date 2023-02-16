Take a tour of the 2023 Billings St. Jude Dream Home in the Legacy West subdivision

BILLINGS- When you walk into the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, you’ll find open space, modern features and great light.

It's all the things Doug Wild with Classic Design Homes loves to deliver to a homeowner. But the Dream Home winner— that person gets all the careful construction coming from the heart.

“We donate all of our time, and everyone donates all of their time,” said Wild.

Nestled in the Legacy West Subdivision on the Billings West End, Wild says since the walls took shape and tickets went on sale interest has grown.

“There have been extra calls, and since then a lot more traffic,” he said.

MTN News even noticed a few people stopping by the house, driving by the location to check out what a $100 ticket will buy you.

And it's all impressive: four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a three-car garage, and two areas for laundry.

The home is roughly three weeks away from completion and now most recently installed is perhaps the crown jewel of the kitchen: the granite countertops that weigh about 600 pounds.

It’s a place Wild knows the home’s future family will gather often.

Donations go to help fund medical research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, to ensure that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

“We keep saying some lucky winner and while yes, the person that wins it will be lucky,” said Wild. “But it’s a generous person because they are giving to St Jude.”