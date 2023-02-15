How your St. Jude Dream Home giveaway ticket can fight childhood cancer

BILLINGS - The Billings community has a history of generous giving, evidenced by the over $3 million raised over six years to fight childhood cancer at the annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

KTVQ has teamed up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to again give away a Dream Home on April 13. Every person who purchases a ticket to win the home is also helping innovative and lifesaving research continue every day at St. Jude.

Researcher Niraj Tribedi works as the Labs Operations Manager for St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee, and says every dollar given to the cause reaches beyond the borders of the hospital’s massive campus.

“We are able to do more cutting-edge science that other places would not,” he said.

That’s because that cutting-edge science is shared throughout the world, even here in Montana, meaning researchers can save thousands more children.

“To be able to collaborate with others around the world, we are really able to push science forward,” he said.

Tribedi has been with St. Jude for 15 years.

“To leave your mark on the world, make it a better place, and push forward the frontiers of human knowledge, seemed very romantic to me.”

He says his work became even more meaningful when he became a parent himself.

“All that work just fell into place,” he said.

When St. Jude opened its doors in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. But research has pushed the overall survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent.

Families never receive a bill from St Jude for treatment, travel housing, or food so families and patients can focus on beating childhood cancer.

“It’s all made possible through donations,” he said.

Those donations make it possible to push more research and clinical trials than any other pediatric cancer research institution in the U.S.

This year’s house is again built by Classic Design Homes and is in the Legacy West Community in Billings.

Lutz, Andrea

The 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 3-car garage house features a large tile walk-in shower in the primary bathroom, a walk-in closet with Bosch washer and dryer in the primary bedroom, a gas fireplace in the great room, and a covered patio.

Tickets officially go on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway today.

Tickets are available now by calling 1-800-592-1621 or at dreamhome.org.

For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also have the chance to win a brand-new house, as well as other great prizes.