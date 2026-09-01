Construction picks up at future AC Hotel by Marriott site in downtown Billings

Construction activity is picking up at the location of the future AC Hotel by Marriott site in downtown Billings near North 27th Street and Second Avenue North.

Crews were seen working from a crane and moving equipment on the ground Tuesday as work continues on the multi-story project. Construction on Second Avenue North began earlier this year, and the site has seen increasing activity since.

Donald Cape, Co-developer of JWT Capital LLC, said Second Avenue North has been affected for roughly five months, with 27th Street impacted more recently due to the installation of a tower crane.

"For Second Avenue, it's probably been three or four — well, probably five months. For 27th, [Street] that was just a little while ago, and that's strictly related to the erection of the crane. So that opens up back tomorrow," Cape said.

Cape said the crane is a necessity given the constraints of a downtown construction site.

"Because it's a downtown site, what's really important is our ability to draw materials throughout the whole footprint of the site. And a tower crane is required because it's got more reach. Whereas a traditional crane, you have to move it around. So this crane will be here pretty much for the duration of the project as it goes vertical and then as the exterior is completed," Cape said.

Developers say the hotel is still on track for a projected opening in late 2027 or early 2028.

