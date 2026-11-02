Turkey Tuesday 2026

Help our community and join Q2, MasterLube, Don's Car Wash, Marsh Agency, & Ziply Fiber for Turkey Tuesday on November 17, 2026.
Visit any of these locations with your donations of turkeys, non-perishable foods, toys or money.
Q2 Studios - 3203 3rd Ave North - 6am - 6pm
MasterLube - Westend - 2424 King Ave West - 7am - 6pm
MasterLube - Heights - 1331 Main St. - 7am - 6pm
You can also donate online here:
This campaign is a Q2 News initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the Billings area and are tax deductible.