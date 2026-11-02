Turkey Tuesday 2026

Help our community and join Q2, MasterLube, Don's Car Wash, Marsh Agency, & Ziply Fiber for Turkey Tuesday on November 17, 2026.

Visit any of these locations with your donations of turkeys, non-perishable foods, toys or money.

Q2 Studios - 3203 3rd Ave North - 6am - 6pm

MasterLube - Westend - 2424 King Ave West - 7am - 6pm

MasterLube - Heights - 1331 Main St. - 7am - 6pm

You can also donate online here:

This campaign is a Q2 News initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the Billings area and are tax deductible.