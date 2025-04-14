Super Senior: Marge Hall is leader of the pack of Billings senior dog sanctuary

Marge Hall is living the dream.

“My husband and I always had the dream of a senior dog sanctuary and to be able to work with dogs,” she says.

Watch the full video below:

Super Senior: Marge Hall is the pack leader of Billings senior dog sanctuary

They established Pooch’z B&B in 2020, turning their home west of Billings into a place where senior dogs can live out their lives in the way that all dogs deserve.

“So, this is kind of their final landing place. Most of these dogs have had situations or journeys that have not always been the kindest or the nicest and some of them have been very well taken care of,” she says.

They are dogs that might not have had a future if it weren’t for this nonprofit.

“Usually only one out of four older dogs get adopted or taken, nationally,” she says.

The 25 dogs who live at Pooch’z are also living the dream.

There’s two-and-a-half acres, a field, and three fenced yards for them to enjoy—as well as a lot of love.

“We live here 24/7. It is our home, but it is the dogs’ home,” she says. “They are treated so well, and they are so happy. They live as a pack.”

The dogs all have different stories as to why they ended up here.

“This is Marty. Marty was a bite risk,” Marge says as she introduces the dogs. “He was on the streets in Miles City, Montana. He was going to be euthanized because he bit animal control, but he’s turned out to be such a good boy,” she says.

Some of the dogs are here because their owners are no longer able to care from them or because they have moved to senior living.

It’s a chance some of the dogs never would have gotten if it weren’t for Marge and her team.

Two of the recent residents came here after their owner passed away. Both dogs are blind.

“They had three strikes against them. They were blind, bonded and old,” she says.

Both are wagging their tails with happiness and have no problem finding their way around.

The dogs aren’t up for adoption. It’s their forever home where they can live out their lives in a way that all dogs deserve.

“No matter what, you can change their life in their last two years that you have with them as much as they can change your life,” Marge says.

