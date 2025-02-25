Super Senior: Ennis Geraghty knows the score at Columbus Cougar basketball games

On any night when the Columbus Cougars are on the court battling in basketball, you’ll find Ennis Geraghty courtside pen in hand, keeping score.

“I’ve always followed basketball statistics,” he says.

Watch the full video of this story below:

Super Senior: Ennis Geraghty is the longtime voice of the Columbus Cougars

He’s been the high school’s basketball scorekeeper for more than 30 years, taking in a lot of great moments and memories.

“Absolutely, you see at least two generations of kids come through. It is pretty cool,” Geraghty says.

It adds up to hundreds of games over the years. Whether the Columbus boys or girls are playing, Geraghty can always be counted on to be right there in his usual spot never missing a game.

“He’s been a fixture for us, you know, at all our home games and all our away games,” says Ron Osborne, activities director for the school.

“He is a part of our family," Osborne added. "It’s nice to have somebody that has been with us for this long and still willing to come to all the games. It’s been great.”

It was the Stillwater Mine that brought Dr. Ennis Geraghty to Columbus. He spent decades as the chief geologist at the mine and still has an interest in geology and science.

Q2 News

“I still do trips down in the Beartooths and around the mine for geology groups and that sort of thing. I help at the museum at the Museum of the Beartooths,” he says.

Geraghty is also the weatherman for Columbus for the National Weather Service, recording all of the official weather readings for the town.

While he grew up in New York state, he says it didn’t take long for Columbus to feel like home—a home where this Super Senior continues to blossom.

Q2 News

“Columbus is a great town, and we saw it immediately when we came up here. They were extremely friendly to us right off the get-go, 30-some-odd years ago. It’s a wonderful place to bring kids up,” Ennis says.

If you would like to nominate someone for Q2’s Super Senior segment, you can do so by clicking on the link below:

Click here to nominate someone for Q2’s Super Senior segment.