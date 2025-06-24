Volunteering is a way of life for Terry Struck.

“Doing volunteer work at different places gives me a reason to get up in the morning and go some place,” he says.

Watch Terry Struck in action:

Super Senior: Volunteering a way of life for Terry Struck

And there aren’t many days that you won’t find him getting up and volunteering some place.

MTN News caught up with him at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Billings, where he stays busy moving merchandise, helping customers, and cleaning and checking donated items, which are sold to help build homes for low-income families.

“I get to work with the customers. I get to work with a lot of the different help here, and I get to see all the items that come in that I still have an interest in. My wife tells me she is not going to give me any more money. Guess I keep buying stuff and bringing it home,” he laughs.

“Terry is such an amazing volunteer. His work ethic. He’s reliable. Any nonprofit would be just blessed to have him,” says Gustave Muhs, general manager for Habitat.

Q2 News Terry Struck

You will also find Struck volunteering regularly for Billings Police Crime Prevention Center, where he’s been helping for around 15 years. The work the volunteers do helps police concentrate on more important tasks.

“We are saving taxpayers a ton of money,” he says.

Struck is also a regular at Billings Family Service, helping recipients pick up food. He has also put in more than 800 hours of volunteer work at the Alberta Bair Theater.

“You know how when you got a job, you got to be at the same desk or same little area every day. Every day, I get to go some place new. I get to meet so many different people, people from all walks of life,” Terry says.

He also volunteers at a dozen other events each year, including Ales for Trails, Relay for Life, Special Olympics, Yellowstone Art Museum, and Sons of Norway at the Fair.

Q2 News Terry Struck

Struck's wife, Patty Struck, also spends a lot of time volunteering.

They both began volunteering as their three boys were growing up in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and they still often volunteer together.

Terry Struck was born in North Dakota and moved to Miles City as a child. He worked for Deluxe Checking and Norwest Bank after moving to Billings.

“I’ve lived in this community for over 50 years now, I want it to be a nice area to live in so that’s why I do what I do,” he says.

