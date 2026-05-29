Out & About: USA 250th Billings website, Renaissance Festival, Big Sky Balloon Rally, Air Show details

BILLINGS — This week, we have Visit Billings checking in with us on Montana This Morning as we close out the month of May and look ahead to what summer has in store for the Magic City. Marya Pennington gives us a rundown of everything that’s on our horizon, including a special look at a new online resource to connect the Billings’ community with local history as our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday. The rest of this article is courtesy Marya.

USA 250th Landing page: ( www.visitbillings.com/usa250 )

We are really excited about this new USA 250th landing page because 2026 is such a meaningful year for travel. As America celebrates its 250th birthday, travelers are looking for places where they can connect with history, community, and experiences that feel authentic. Billings is uniquely positioned for that.

On the landing page, we are helping visitors see Billings as a place where the American story is easy to step into, from our local heritage and events to nearby monuments, parks, and historic sites that mark important moments in our nation’s past. The page also makes it easy for people to discover 250th-related events, travel ideas, and ways to experience Billings throughout the year.

This is a big opportunity for Billings because travelers are not just looking for one event. They are looking for a reason to plan a full trip. Billings gives people that mix of history, outdoor adventure, arts and culture, local food, live events, and easy access to incredible day trips – making the connection between the national 250th celebration to what makes Billings special. Visitors can come for a major event, but they can also build a full itinerary around downtown, the Rimrocks, the Yellowstone River, local restaurants, museums, breweries, and regional history.

Montana Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday, June 6-7

Where: MetraPark

The best part is that the 250th celebration is happening during one of the busiest and most exciting summers we have seen in Billings. Our event calendar is packed with festivals, family activities, live entertainment, and major signature events.

One of the first big summer events is the Montana Renaissance Festival, happening June 6 and 7 at MetraPark. It brings in characters, combatants, period demonstrations, food, drinks, and a really fun festival atmosphere. It is one of those events that works for families, visitors, and locals looking for something different to do.

35th Billings Strawberry Festival

When: Saturday, July 11

Where: Downtown Billings (Under Skypoint)

Then in July, we have one of Billings’ most beloved downtown traditions, the 35th Billings Strawberry Festival on July 11. This is Billings’ largest vendor street festival and it takes over downtown under Skypoint with more than 120 merchants, arts and crafts, food trucks, live street entertainment, and activities for all ages. It is free, it is family-friendly, and it really shows off the energy of downtown Billings in the summer.

Big Sky Balloon Rally

When: July 23 - July 26

Where: Amend Park

Later in July, the Big Sky Balloon Rally runs July 23 through 26. This is such a visual and memorable event, with colorful hot air balloons rising over the Yellowstone Valley. There is also an evening Field Festival at Amend Park with food trucks, kids’ activities, face painting, a balloon glow, and more. It is one of those events that creates a true destination moment because it is beautiful, family-friendly, and very shareable for visitors.

Yellowstone International Air Show

When: August 22 - 23

Where: Billings Logan International Airport

And then August really builds to a major finish with Navy Week and the Yellowstone International Air Show. Billings Navy Week will include sailors participating in events across the community, including service projects, youth engagements, community gatherings, live music from Navy Band Northwest, and the Yellowstone International Air Show featuring the Blue Angels.

The Yellowstone International Air Show is happening August 22 and 23 at Billings Logan International Airport, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlining. It is a two-day, family-friendly event full of precision flying, patriotic energy, and sky-high excitement, which makes it especially fitting during America’s 250th anniversary year.