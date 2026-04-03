Out & About: ‘The Mighty 6’ Impact, Banana Ball lottery, Other Billings sporting events

BILLINGS — This week, we are checking in with the sports tourism director of Visit Billings, Casey Conlon, as we take a look back at the overall impact left by sporting events across Billings between February and March, while looking into what’s yet to come in April. Starting this month, we’ll be featuring Visit Billings on the first Friday of every month, taking a look at events across the board that you can look forward to.

‘The Mighty Six’ Impact

When we say “The Mighty Six," that represents the fifth year of six sporting events that have graced the Magic City, and already in 2026, we’re seeing historic numbers. Between MHSA State Wrestling back on February 19th through the close of Montana Open wrestling on March 29, First Interstate Arena marked six consecutive weekends with record-breaking turnouts throughout, including three wrestling tournaments and three basketball tournaments. In total, Visit Billings says a total of more than 70,000 people watched or participated in all of these events, combined, with a 42 percent jump in spectators since 2026 (to be precise, that’s 63,723). Southern B Divisional basketball was a big part of that boost, too, seeing the highest turnout of any single event with 15,609 fans. Each of the six events there saw at least a 13 percent increase, to boot. Overall, more than 8,000 competitors and coaches took part, and when you look at the economic impact to Billings, there’s another big number. Visit Billings estimates a $7.5 million direct economic boost to the area between those dates, alone.

Banana Ball Lottery

As we reported earlier this week, the first cut for Banana Ball lottery tickets is out, with the first batch of ticket-holders now able to fully look forward to August. If you haven’t heard, the Banana Ball World Tour is a unique experience that is on its way to Dehler Park with a three-game series, hitting the diamond from August 20 thru August 22. The game will pit the Firefighters versus the Party Animals with a particular set of “fast-paced” rules that put the spotlight on “continuous play.” For those who were lucky enough to snag their tickets in the first round, your next steps take you to your Banana Ball ticket account later this month. At 1pm Wednesday, April 22, you can sign in and receive your randomly-assigned slot. If they are available, you can then buy up to five spots. However, if you missed out, don’t give up; Visit Billings says the Fans First Ticket Marketplace is a new feature that can help you get your hands on any unwanted tickets that become available, as long as the original ticket-holder lists them on the Marketplace.

Other Billings Sportings Events

Last but certainly not least, we cast our gaze (and calendars) to the rest of April, which hosts a slew of other major sporting events across Billings.

PBR Billings

On Friday and Saturday, April 17 thru April 18, First Interstate Arena is once again hosting PBR Billings, which returned last year with its 31st consecutive contest. Billings has hosted the PBR’s longest-running stop on its premier series schedule, with this time around being no exception.

Stockman Bank Magic City Classic

On Saturday and Sunday, April 25 thru April 26, Amend Park in Billings will once again be the host of a massive youth soccer tournament. It’s one of the largest competitions of its kind in the region, with last year’s event hosting more than 200 teams and showcasing more than 350 games.

Big Sky Volleyfest

Finally, from Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, the city of Billings will come to life with sets, serves, spikes and everything else volleyball. This is a large-scale youth volleyball tournament, with organizers saying that a total of 43 courts will be featuring games across the town. The first match is set to hit the court at the Metro EXPO at 1pm that Friday, with 13 courts to follow at that location, four at MSU-Billings, two at Rocky Mountain College, two at West High, three at the Eagle Seeker Community Center, three at Senior High, six in Laurel, two at the Avalanche Training Center, two at Central High, two at Castle Rock Middle School and three at Lockwood.