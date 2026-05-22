Out & About: Rotary Memorial Parade, Memorial Day services, Graduations and Otter Day

BILLINGS — If you find yourself out and about this Memorial Day Weekend in Billings and Laurel, there are events and celebrations taking place across the area, from honoring the fallen to the pomp-and-circumstance of graduation ceremonies. There is even an opportunity squeezed in there dedicated to otters (because we all like otters). With so many events to take part in, here’s a look at the schedules for each in this edition of Out & About.
2nd Annual Billings Rotary Memorial Parade
When: 10am, Saturday, May 23
Where: 119 N. Broadway, Billings, MT
You are encouraged to find your spot in Downtown Billings early, as this weekend is already expected to be a busy one for local venues and those of us trying to save our wallets from gas prices (looking at this producer who is writing this article). Feel free to walk with parade participants or cheer from the sidewalks as the community “Honors the Fallen and Heals the Brave.” You can find out more about how to participate by taking a look at the link provided by organizers.
Memorial Day Services in Billings & Laurel
When: Monday, May 25
8am: Riverside Cemetery, 1316 Bitterroot Drive (Billings Heights)
10am: Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave, Billings
12pm: Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd, Laurel
High School Graduations
When: Sunday, May 24
MetraPark ceremonies:
10am: Skyview High
2pm: Senior High
6pm: West High
Billings Central ceremony:
2pm: Billings Central High gym (3 Broadwater Ave)
International Otter Day
When: Saturday, May 23
Where: ZooMontana (2100 Shiloh Rd., Billings, MT)
Many of us love otters (there are those who don’t, though, and they may have a solid opinion as to why). This Saturday is International Otter Day, a square on the calendar dedicated to celebrating the otter species around the globe. ZooMontana is honoring the occasion with their own otter residents (there’s a lovely picture of Ben the otter getting excited early on the zoo’s Facebook page). All day long, regular zoo visitors can stop by their habitat to view training sessions, special enrichment moments and learn all that they can about the species, as a whole.