Out & About: Rotary Memorial Parade, Memorial Day services, Graduations and Otter Day

BILLINGS — If you find yourself out and about this Memorial Day Weekend in Billings and Laurel, there are events and celebrations taking place across the area, from honoring the fallen to the pomp-and-circumstance of graduation ceremonies. There is even an opportunity squeezed in there dedicated to otters (because we all like otters). With so many events to take part in, here’s a look at the schedules for each in this edition of Out & About.

2nd Annual Billings Rotary Memorial Parade

When: 10am, Saturday, May 23

Where: 119 N. Broadway, Billings, MT

You are encouraged to find your spot in Downtown Billings early, as this weekend is already expected to be a busy one for local venues and those of us trying to save our wallets from gas prices (looking at this producer who is writing this article). Feel free to walk with parade participants or cheer from the sidewalks as the community “Honors the Fallen and Heals the Brave.” You can find out more about how to participate by taking a look at the link provided by organizers.

Memorial Day Services in Billings & Laurel

When: Monday, May 25

8am: Riverside Cemetery, 1316 Bitterroot Drive (Billings Heights)

10am: Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave, Billings

12pm: Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd, Laurel

High School Graduations

When: Sunday, May 24

MetraPark ceremonies:

10am: Skyview High

2pm: Senior High

6pm: West High

Billings Central ceremony:

2pm: Billings Central High gym (3 Broadwater Ave)