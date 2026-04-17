Out & About: Party for the Planet, Guns and Hoses, PBR 2026

BILLINGS — From a walk on the wild side with a special Earth Day celebration to the return of rodeo to Billings, it’s another spring weekend of events to find yourself diving into across the Magic City if you find yourself out and about.

Party for the Planet

When: 10am - 4pm, Friday, April 17

Where: ZooMontana (2100 Shiloh Rd.)

This Saturday, the world recognizes Earth Day, an occasion set aside entirely for raising awareness for the preservation of both our planet and the wildlife that call it home. Of course, when you think “wildlife,” it is easy for ZooMontana to come to mind. Starting at 10am, zoo staff are (quite literally) partying for the planet, hosting a slew of interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, live demonstrations, wildlife encounters and more throughout its winding trails. Organizers say you can get up close to some of the amazing animals that live at ZooMontana, from Sidney the kookaburra to Winston the sloth, all while putting Earth into focus. There will also be conservation experts on-site, hosting discussions on fun ways to help our planet throughout the morning and afternoon. There will also be local food trucks and vendors around for you to browse, with a theme of being inspired by the wonder of nature. Admission is the usual fare, but staff also want to put a big reminder out there: admission will be reduced for anyone who drops off any unwanted and/or outdated electronics, all in the name of conservation.

Guns & Hoses Charity Hockey Game

When: 3pm, Saturday, April 18

Where: Centennial Ice Arena (427 Bench Blvd.)

If you tuned into Montana This Morning on Thursday, April 16, you likely caught some of the entertaining “smack-talk” between Capt. Eric Barbeau of the Billings Fire Team and Luke McKinney, the captain of the Montana Law Enforcement Team. Notice also that I am saying “team” here repeatedly. That’s because this Saturday, the Guns & Hoses Charity Hockey Game returns with the (mostly) friendly feud between police and firefighters, facing off once again on the ice. All of the “fistycuff humor” is for a good cause, of course; proceeds from the hockey game go entirely to the Billings Amateur Hockey League Youth Program, which supports young players by giving them scholarship opportunities, girls hockey growth initiatives, ice maintenance funds and more. There will also be prizes and raffles to look forward to and, following the game at 6pm, you can enjoy the teams’ camaraderie at the after-party taking place at 105 Brewing.

PBR 2026

When: 6:45pm, Saturday & Sunday (April 18-19)

Where: First Interstate Arena

It’s back with a vengeance. This weekend, the 32nd consecutive leg of the “Unleash the Beast Tour,” as the PBR rodeo returns to First Interstate Arena for two nights of world-class bull riding action. Believe it or not, tickets are still available for both nights (as of 6am Friday morning), but they go quickly. The event draws in cowboys and cowgirls from all corners of the rodeo world to Billings, with team challenges also combining with bull riding to fill out a night of excitement.