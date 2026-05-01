Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
CommunityOut and About

Actions

Out & About: National Travel & Tourism Week, Craft Beer Week preview, upcoming May events

Friday, May 1
Out and About in Billings 5-1-26
Beer tap
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — This week, Visit Billings joins Montana This Morning in the studio for a month of May that promises to be filled with events.

Next week (May 3 thru May 9) is also National Travel and Tourism Week.

Marya Pennington, Visit Billings Marketing Director, breaks down the importance of tourism in the Billings area.

From Billings Craft Beer Week, the Montana Women’s Run, the Special Olympics State Summer Games and the Skyline Half-Marathon, May is packed with opportunities to get yourself out and about.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader