Out & About: Jordan World Circus, Buckaroo Bike Rodeo, Tour de Fleur

BILLINGS — From the trapeze-twirling action of the circus to a slew of events involving getting your bike ready for spring, it is set to be another weekend of activities for those who find themselves out and about in the Billings area.

Jordan World Glow Circus

When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26

Where: MetraPark

For many, circuses draw forth a range of memories and feelings, whether they involve feeling the anxiety that overcomes one as they watch an acrobat take to the heights or they recall an elephant running through the streets of Butte (we all think of it from time to time). For this article’s author, the circus brings back memories of my late grandfather, who would often chaperone school field trips, including one to the circus (he bought me an inflatable alien that is still folded up in a drawer somewhere). What we might not think of is a circus that glows. Coming to Billings’ MetraPark with multiple showings all weekend long, the Jordan World Glow Circus is set to open the doors to some entertaining appearances. The Jordan World Circus harolds from Las Vegas and will feature eight two-hour shows by the end of the weekend. Organizers say this circus is presented coast-to-coast by local Shrine Centers, police and fire agencies, civic clubs and more. You can find the various times below:

Friday: 4pm & 7pm

Saturday: 11am, 2:30pm & 6:30pm

Sunday: 11am, 2:30pm & 6:30pm

Buckaroo Bike Rodeo

When: 10am-2pm, Saturday, April 25

Where: Albertsons (511 Central Ave.)

It’s bound to be a weekend with a good deal of focus on getting your bike out, if you haven’t already. If you are like me, then you might be accustomed to getting out the ol’ wheels and realizing that, somehow, your bicycle has acquired some sort of odd damage. We never know how and, yet, there it is, whether it is a rusted or broken chain or a missing handlebar grip. Either way, having your bike checked out and repaired is essential for you to fully enjoy it as the warmer months settle in. On Saturday morning, a free event through a partnership with Albertsons aims to help do just that. The Buckaroo Bike Rodeo gives your kids a chance to make sure their wheels are ready to roll, with a wide range of available on-the-spot bike repairs. There will be a team of volunteers ready to help perform inspections through the four hours. This is at the Albertsons on Central Avenue, just so you know where to take your pedals.

Tour de Fleur

When: 10am-11:30am, Sunday, April 26

Where: Swords Park

Last but certainly not least, the Tour de Fleur bike race is returning to Billings this weekend. This annual advocacy ride (free of charge) is another good way to work out the squeaks in your spokes, taking riders on a six-mile route through the community. There are also shorter and longer route options available for those who want them. There’s a fun, spring catch: organizers are asking those who take part to “please decorate your bike with flowers,” with spring a significant theme for the event. Also, if you want another opportunity to get your bike repaired, there will be a volunteer dedicated to doing so from the Billings Bicycle Initiative from 9am to 10am, or during the hour before the main ride. Finally, for your sweet tooth, the Altana FCU Ice Cream truck will be on-site starting at 11am. Be safe and have some cycling fun this weekend!