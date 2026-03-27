Out & About: Early Easter Egg Hunts & Billings Community Band

Community Easter Egg Hunt (9am: SATURDAY, MARCH 28)

Where: 1686 Shiloh Rd., Billings, MT

From some early celebrations of the Easter holiday to a colorful and musical celebration of the spring season, this weekend in Billings is closing out the month of March in truly seasonal fashion. While Easter, itself, is next Sunday, April 5th, we are starting off with a pair of events that are bringing the Easter Bunny to Billings a touch ahead of schedule. We’ll start with the Community Easter Egg Hunt at Billings’ Best After School and Summer Camp. Starting at 9am on Saturday, this is a free chance for families and their egg-hunting kiddos to take a crack at collecting eggs. Organizers encourage egg hunters to keep their eyes peeled for golden eggs, as they can lead to extra prizes. There will be vendors on-site throughout the morning, as well as raffles to take part in. Also, as mentioned, this is but one stop for the Easter Bunny; families will get to hang out with the rabbit, himself, for photos. Organizers add that egg hunt fills up quickly and that you’ll want to RSVP as soon as you can to make sure your little hunters get a spot on the lawn.

Easter Egg Hunt at The Reef Waterpark (10am-11am: SATURDAY, MARCH 28)

Where: The Big Horn Resort, Billings, MT

If you want a different early egg-hunting venue, the Easter Bunny is bringing his wares to the Big Horn Resort about an hour later. Starting at 10am, the Reef Waterpark will hold their second annual egg hunt, with organizers calling this version a simple, joyful event. As for the Big Rabbit, he’ll switch his basket out for swimwear, as eggs will be hidden throughout the waterpark for kids to splash around and search for. The arcade is also nearby, so there are a cluster of things to do for an early trek into the Easter holiday.

Billings Community Band: “Color, Fire, and Flight” (3pm: SUNDAY, MARCH 29)

Where: Alberta Bair Theater

When we think of spring, one might think of the colors that the season brings. While we had an odd winter, we are usually still somewhat digging out from a late-winter snow storm, so the first blooms of flowers is often a welcome sight. At the risk of waxing further, we also start to see colors across the landscape, from the return of colorful birds to renewed campfires across Montana’s many camping areas. To put that into music, we have the Billings Community Band. On Sunday, the group will be taking the stage at the Alberta Bair Theater for “Color, Fire, and Flight,” which will explore the season through an array of familiar tunes that expands across many different popular works. Those include scores from “How to Train Your Dragon,” as well as famous songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Rippling Watercolors” and more. Finally, the band will be joined on stage by a special guest, the Tri-County High School Honor Band. The concert costs $8 for adults and $5 for students.