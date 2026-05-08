Out & About: Birdwatching for Adults, ZooBrews & Dancing Through the Decades

BILLINGS — This weekend brings a few unique opportunities to get up-close with some of our state’s wild birds, from sparrows and other songbirds to birds of prey. Then, you can dance the night away for a good cause. Here’s what you can find yourself up to in the Billings area, if you find yourself out and about.

Birdwatching for Adults

When: 8am-9:30am, Saturday, May 9

Where: ZooMontana

For many, perhaps, getting up early on a Saturday might be the opposite of their usual early weekend itinerary, either on purpose or on accident (looking at you, Snooze button). However, for some, a peaceful morning jaunt can prove to be exactly what the doctor ordered, especially after a possibly trying week of work stress and responsibility. For a few others, adding “birdwatching” to that can add a whole new layer of relaxation, turning a dawn walkabout into a walkabout, with tranquil purpose. On Saturday morning, a team effort at ZooMontana is looking to bring all-of-the-above to everyone 16-and-older. “Birdwatching for Adults” is a free opportunity to take an early walk across the grounds of ZooMontana with gear supplied by The Base Camp with one common goal: find and identify birds. Wild Birds Unlimited will also be on-hand to provide their expertise, whether the feathered friend that you are spotting is an American avocet, a chickadee, or Sidney the Australian kookaburra (obviously, one of ZooMontana’s many beautiful residents). Again, this event is geared for adults, so you do have to be older than 16 years old to take part in this particular event (although they have many other events in the future that you can start planning for, regardless of age). Also, make sure to reserve your spot, as the walk is limited to 30 people. You can register your spot through this link.

ZooBrews Conservation Lecture

When: 5:15pm-6:15pm, Saturday, May 9

Where: Meadowlark Brewing (3970 Pierce Pkwy)

Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day! We take a walk across the road from ZooMontana from birdwatching to a conservation event that comes with its own set of talons. Saturday night, folks looking to enjoy a brew while also sharing an interest in Montana’s many birds of prey can find themselves at Meadowlark Brewing for an evening of education and sharing space with a raptor. Starting at 5:15pm, the Montana Raptor Conservation Center’s director of education, Keaton Thomas, will be hosting a conservation discussion, bringing along one of the center’s resident raptors who now serves as an educational ambassador. As organizers say, since 1988, the center has dedicated itself to improving the welfare of wild raptors through rehabilitation and education, being only one of a few facilities in the state permitted to rehab raptors that have fallen victim to injury, lead poisoning, and more. The event, itself, is free, while drinks will also be available for purchase before you sit down and learn from one of the best about the biggest challenges facing raptors in the Treasure State and beyond.

The Party: Dancing Through the Decades

When: 7pm-10pm, Friday, May 8

Where: Northern Hotel (19 North Broadway)

If you tuned into Montana This Morning on Monday, you will have spotted our two special guests from Billings’ Allies in Aging sporting some “groovy garb,” if you will. If you listened, you would know that the garb stands more than just for eras-past. On Friday night, the Allies are hosting this all-new fundraiser, garnered towards their mission. You are encouraged to dress up in “the decade that speaks to you,” whether that would be bellbottoms from the 70s or sporting tape-decks from the 80s and/or 90s. There will be music, dancing and overall celebration, combined with live and silent auctions with a slew of items. There are a range of ticket packages ranging from $75 regular admission to the $100 “I Am an Ally” ticket, which provides full admission to the event, plus helps offset event expenses while gifting ticketholders with a custom Allies in Aging wine glass as a special thank you. For more information, contact Emily Schatt at (406)294-1588 or development@alliesinaging.org.

