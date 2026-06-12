Out & About: Billings Fun Con, Downtown Mini Golf, Morning Bird Stroll

BILLINGS — This weekend is set to call to fans of everything from pop culture and comics to mini golf and bird-watching across the Billings area. If you find yourselves out and about, you might find yourself swapping between your costume, a putter and a pair of binoculars.

Billings Fun Con 2026

2pm-7pm: Friday, June 12th

10am-7pm: Saturday, June 13th

10am-5pm: Sunday, June 14th

Where: MetraPark

At first, the thought crossed this producer’s mind that I could almost do the never-before-done act of copying over our Out & About story from last year due to the sheer magnitude of this event. However, when you look at the lineup and everything that goes into Billings Fun Con, that would simply never do it justice. From Friday through Sunday, the third annual event of its kind returns with celebrities, vendors, themed cars, board/trading card games, miniatures and more. There is a vast list of special guests and activities to be found at the Metra throughout the weekend. Instead of trying to stuff them all here, check out the Billings Fun Con website .

6th Annual Downtown Mini Golf Tournament

When: 10:30am & 12:30pm tee times (10am / 12pm check-in); Saturday, June 13th

Where: Downtown Billings (various locations)

Putting bias out on the putting green here (see what I did there): I’m a big fan of putt-putt. This Saturday, green-getters will get their sixth annual opportunity to take their putters across the Magic City across nine (or 18) holes and two courses. The tournament pits golfers, new or tenured, through a slew of different obstacles hosted by local businesses. They are all competing for various giveaways and prizes. Hosts will provide golf balls, score cards, maps, pencils and even loaner putters (if you don’t bring your own), so you’ll want to make sure you make it to either check-in; organizers will catch you up to speed. Cost is $42 per team of two to six players (if you have more than that, organizers can help you). You can find out more details here.