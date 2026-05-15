Out & About: Big Sky Reptile Expo returns to Billings

BILLINGS — It’s a big weekend for reptile and exotic animal enthusiasts in Billings. The Big Sky Reptile Expo is returning to the Magic City for what organizers say will be a “full day of reptiles, education, and family-friendly fun.” As a wildlife and exotic animal fan, myself, this will be an occasion that will scratch plenty of itches for those looking to learn more about the scaly denizens of our world or just explore your inner-curiosity. In this edition of Out & About on Montana This Morning, expo owner James Dvorak joins us in the studio to tell us all about what you can expect.

Big Sky Reptile Expo

When: 10am-5pm, Saturday, May 16

Where: Metra Park Pavilion You might consider it “too easy” for someone like me to tell you all that “reptiles are some of the most misunderstood creatures on the planet,” as many of us grapple with phobias and various anxieties when it comes to all things slithery, slimy or scaly. In pop culture, reptiles have received a bad rap from time to time, from the waters of the Amazon in “Anaconda” or the skies in “Snakes on a Plane” (avoiding quoting lines from both here intentionally). Whether the fear is too great or the questions are too vast, it is true; reptiles are incredibly misunderstood. Some of us in Montana have had valid, scary encounters with rattlesnakes that can end rather poorly for those not prepared, for example, and let’s face it: it’s hard to be prepared for something that is built for ambushing prey rather than loudly chasing it down, equipped with venom (I always like to point out that rattlesnakes are, in fact, one of the few serpents that are built to warn us first that we shouldn’t mess with them). I am digressing a lot here. In short, there are many unknowns with reptiles and a variety of dangerous species that make fully appreciating their place on Earth difficult for quite a few folks.

That’s where events like the Big Sky Reptile Expo come in. On Saturday morning, the largest expo of its kind in the state of Montana is making its grand return to the Metra Park Pavilion, setting the stage for a day filled with getting up-close to a range of reptiles and the handlers that help raise and breed them. As organizers put it, whether you’re a seasoned keeper, just curious about the reptilian world or even looking to add one to your shelf of terrariums, the expo is a unique experience that travels the state (and outside of it) to bring these creatures to the public. You’ll find a huge variety of exotic critters, from snakes and lizards to arachnids and invertebrates, to experts that know everything there is to know about housing these animals in healthy, thriving habitats. Breeding is more than just selling animals, as many experts will likely tell you among the many vendor stalls on Saturday. These animals require a special kind of care, even if you take home a tortoise that, while easier to feed than a stingy indigo snake, still requires more than, say, a cat or dog. These breeders help us raise them all the right ways, ensuring you also learn more about the animal that you might be taking home while ensuring an enriched life for that critter. You’ll also find feeder insects and rodents among the stalls, along with other husbandry supplies to make you all the more confident that you can provide a healthy home for a reptile. There’s nothing quite like bringing your whole family along, too. Last year, I went with my better half’s young niece and nephew, with one of them expressing a particular disgust for snakes. By the time we left, she not only had a snake painted on her arm, she wanted to learn enough about them to eventually, one day, maybe own one. That’s the kind of education that you can find here.