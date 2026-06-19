Out & About: AKC Dog Show, Heart & Sole Race, Fishing with Dad

BILLINGS — It’s Father’s Day Weekend and, if you find yourself out and about in the days leading up to Sunday, the City of Billings is set to be alive with events, from some very talented dogs to taking your dad to the fishing pond.

YVKC Annual AKC Dog Show

When: 8am-4pm, June 18th-June 21st

Where: MetraPark

The American Kennel Club officially recognizes 202 dog breeds, separated into eight different categories (Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding and Miscellaneous). That’s a little fun fact for you as we continue into a weekend of dog conformity competition at MetraPark. Hosted by the Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club, dogs from all across the state and beyond are converging to one place, with trainers having prepared all year (and then some) to make their pooches’ cases at the AKC Dog Show. Organizers say the event showcases breed standard excellence, camaraderie among handlers, all while offering a fun place for everyone to enjoy dogs in their element. The dog show will also feature the North American Dive Dogs as they perform fetch-and-retrieve events in the pool. There is a lot to digest here, so for the full itinerary of events to watch, check out the YVKC’s Facebook page.

47th Annual Heart & Sole Race

7:45am… 10K (St. Francis Catholic School

8:35am… 5K (St. Vincent Healthcare)

8:45am… 2 Mile (St. Vincent Healthcare)

Where: Downtown Billings & Dehler Park

Saturday morning will turn many of the streets between St. Vincent Healthcare and Dehler Park into a sea of walkers and runners, all for a good cause. Organizers say all proceeds to the event will go towards improving the Billings trail system through Billings TrailNet, as well as the YMCA Annual Campaign. Registration is set to take place the day before (Friday) from 10am to 6pm in Scheels’ Training Room. After it is all said and done, participants can take part in the Montana Active Life Festival and even run the bases at Dehler Park. For more details, check out the Heart & Sole Race official website.