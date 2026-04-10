Out & About: Adult Spelling Bee, MSUB Powwow, Youth Orchestra Spring Concert

BILLINGS — It’s another spring weekend of events taking place on a variety of stages across Billings. Friday also turns out to be National Siblings Day, per meteorologist Miller Robson, so it might be the perfect set of occasions to spend more time with your brothers and sisters.

Adult Spelling Bee

When: 6pm - 7:30pm, Friday, April 10

Where: Billings Public Library

Many of us likely have lasting memories from our grade school days (or if you are in school now, you may still be either preparing for or breathing a sigh of relief following) when our teachers put us up to spelling bees in front of our fellow classmates. National competitions have been pitting students’ knowledge of words for decades, tasking competitors with the most difficult words in the human vocabulary (I’m looking at you, pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis… yes, that’s a real one). If you are an adult, you might think those days are behind you. Not if the staff of the Billings Public Library have anything to say about it. From 6pm to 7:30pm, anyone 18 and older can put their minds up to the challenge. Organizers say you can “channel your inner orthographer” and compete for prizes in an “evening of laughter, wordplay and friendly competition.” To top it off, the event is entirely free.

2026 MSUB Powwow

When: 7pm, Friday, April 10

Also: 12pm & 6pm Saturday, April 11

Where: MSUB, PE Building (1500 University Drive)

Montana State University Billings is opening the doors to the community for the 2026 MSUB Powwow, and you’ll have several opportunities to take part throughout Friday and Saturday (times listed above). This is their annual cultural event that brings hundreds of people and important traditions all to one place, honoring Indigenous tradition and connection with song, dance and storytelling. The event costs $7 on Friday, $10 on Saturday, $15 for a weekend pass and, if you are looking for a four-pack family experience, a complete weekend pass costs $56.

Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra Spring Concert

When: 4pm, Sunday, April 12

Where: Lockwood High School (Quentin Staton Performing Arts Center)

Last but not least, the musical youth from across the region are celebrating the 19th season of the Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra with their annual Spring Concert. This around-90-minute performance is put on by young musicians ranging from preschool to college aged, who auditioned to be a part of the symphony from schools, home schools, and rural communities. The concert is free and open to the public with donations encouraged.