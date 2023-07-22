Beating the heat in Billings

BILLINGS — Beating the heat: something on many people's minds Saturday as Billings began a weekend of high temperatures.

The hottest weather of the season is expected to impact the area this weekend into early next week.

While the hottest days look to be Sunday and Monday, many were trying to escape the high temperatures on Saturday.

Across town, children were selling lemonade and taking over the parks.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Lemonade stand

The Castle Rock Park sprayground also saw some visitors.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Playing at the sprayground

At Rose Park, a family reunion was underway.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Part of the Schmidt Family Reunion

"I know it’s going to be hot today, but we’ve got a great park. We’ve got the shelter, shade, and the pool," said Robin Diede, the organizer of the reunion, on Saturday. "It’s been pleasant weather up until today. 100 degrees. But that’s okay, we’ll make do."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Robin and family

Diede said it was the first Schmidt Family Reunion, and the heat wasn't going to slow them down.

“We have never had a family reunion on my dad’s side. He had asked me if we could get a family gathering, and so that’s what we did. We started planning in January,“ Diede said. "We’re from Southeastern Montana, Ekalaka. One of my sisters is from Kalispell. We have traveled from all areas. One sister is from Dillon, Montana. It’ll be fun, it’ll be a great time to gather."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Relaxing in the shade at the reunion

