Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bracing for the heat...and more

BILLINGS — The heat remains the big weather story for the weekend through early next week. But clouds will come and go; smoke wildfire smoke remains, and thunderstorms are not out of the question.

The hottest weather of the season is expected to impact the area this weekend into early next week. The hottest days look to be Sunday and Monday when areas from Billings to Miles City have a 20 to 50 percent chance of reaching 100 degrees.

A high-pressure ridge remains to the west of our area Friday night through Saturday. This will bring isolated thunderstorms to the area through Friday evening.

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms creating gusty winds over the mountains west of Billings and the Bighorn Mountains Saturday afternoon, but low humidity will keep rain totals down. Highs on Saturday will be in the 90s with a few low 100s possible.

The ridge will shift east and build over the area Saturday night through Sunday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will occur over and near the mountains Sunday afternoon and evening, and some of these storms could be strong with wind being the biggest threat.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 90s to low 100s, with lows Sunday night in the 60s to around 70 degrees. With the warm overnight temperatures will make it hard to get some relief from the afternoon heat.

The relative humidity on Sunday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Hot weather will continue through at least Monday, and a Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday through Monday evening. That might be extended to Tuesday.

The next best chance of precipitation will be Monday night.