SIDNEY - Sidney senior and Montana Grizzly track and field commit Morgan Kindopp has been soaring to heights unseen in the Eagles' prestigious pole vaulting history.

It certainly helps the two-time defending state champion got some motivation from the current state record holder and Sidney graduate Leila Ben-Youssef.

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Q2 AOW: Sidney’s Morgan Kindopp carving own legacy among Eagle pole vaulters

"I actually got to meet (Ben-Youssef) in January when I went to the pole vault summit," Kindopp said. "In my first outdoor meet when I jumped the record, it was the craziest, most surreal moment ever. I had gotten her number in January, so afterwards that night I messaged her and we called. It was the coolest, most full-circle moment ever. She's so supportive and amazing and I'm so glad I've been able to carry on her name, basically."

Kindopp took down Ben-Youseff's school record of 12 feet, 4 inches earlier this season then improved upon that in April with a state-best vault of 12-09. Her vault coach pointed to a relentless work ethic as one of the traits that helped Kindopp finally break through after two years of plateauing at 12-00.

"I think it was just focusing on what we do best — strong run, big drive and going from there. (Kindopp) has worked harder than anyone I've ever had at this. She worked her butt off every off-season and she's earned every inch," said vault coach Levi Weltikol.

"It's really hard to explain how much it means to compete and just loving the sport so much. I've never had a sport fill me with so much passion before," Kindopp said. "Just coming and being able to compete, it's like a utopia almost."

Sidney currently has individuals who hold both the boys and girls Class A state records in the pole vault. Along with Ben-Youssef, former standout Garrison Hughes still holds the boys mark. Hughes is still in eastern Montana with Fairview but provides his knowledge with the Sidney program, too.

"(Hughes) has been so, so helpful. He understands what it's like to be the only jumper left and not have people jumping with you. I feel like that makes a big difference, and he's so good at helping me through that," Kindopp said. "He always videos for us and we go to so many meets together that having him there is so helpful. I'm so thankful for him, too."

Kindopp will take aim at the state record in late May in Laurel — the very same stadium where she set her personal best.