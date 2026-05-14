RED LODGE — Big Timber senior Colter Anderson is among the best runners in all of Class B, but it's during the summertime on the river where he finds the most comfort and joy.

"I spend a lot of time fly fishing. I'm a fly fishing guide in the summer," Anderson said. "Hunting, fishing and being outdoors, skiing — I love that side of life."

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Q2 AOW: Big Timber's Colter Anderson reeling in track competition

Anderson spends his summer as a fly fishing guide, turning his love and passion for the outdoors into a potential career.

“My dad is an outfitter and I started last summer guiding on the Bighorn River. That was a blast, and I'll be building around here this summer, so I'm excited about that," Anderson said. "I've been into it my entire life pretty much. My dad kind of installed that into me."

Before Anderson can get back in his waders, there’s some unfinished business to attend to on the track. He currently sits inside the top eight in Class B in the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter runs, and he’s hoping to reel in the rest of the field as the postseason progresses.

“God gave me the legs I have and I use them to the best of my abilities and push myself to the absolute limit because I get to," Anderson said. "The main thing I've been working on lately is the mental side of things and getting ready for races."

Anderson certainly wouldn’t mind flashing some state track gold to some clients along the river this summer.