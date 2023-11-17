Can't find Scripps News documentaries and investigations? Here's how

We here at Scripps News listen to all of your calls to our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline and take this opportunity each week to answer the questions you have about our news coverage. While we can't personally respond to each and every one of you, it's also our chance to share what we learn and clear up any misconceptions.

Jim from Indianapolis said: "I went to your website and there are quite a few documentaries and there's something called investigate, investigations. And you can see them online, but they're not shown on over-the-air broadcast. I just wondered why that is?"

We're glad you asked! You can always go to our homepage at scrippsnews.com to find in-depth documentaries and investigations, but you can also watch on your big screen too.

In fact, stories from the Scripps News Investigates team generally run during our prime-time show "Scripps News Tonight," which airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET. We also try to re-air those investigations during other parts of the day too.

Our latest investigation — in partnership with ProPublica — found out the ways that one insurance company was able to deny a cancer treatment that offered a dying man his last chance of survival.

Also recently, the investigative team's half-hour special on the fentanyl crisis used body camera footage, court documents and 911 calls to uncover the drug's dangerous impact on young children throughout the U.S.

Then there's our signature documentary series "In Real Life," from the Scripps News long-form team. We're proud to say that the show received its first national Emmy Award for an episode called "Plastic Time Bomb," which focused on the impact microplastics have on our planet.

You can catch episodes of "In Real Life" every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. Tune in this week for "Crypto in the Courtroom" — highlighting the dramatic rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its embattled CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, whose recent fraud conviction captivated the financial world.

If you happen to miss any of our investigations or documentaries on TV, just swing by scrippsnews.com to watch it all there. You can also sign up for our daily newsletter to keep tabs on any future stories or pieces we have in the works.

In the meantime, please keep those calls coming! Let us know how we’re doing — good or bad — anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS to lend your voice to the conversation.

