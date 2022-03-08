Boys Eastern AA: Senior fends off Skyview for championship, Bozeman takes third

BELGRADE — Cactus Runsabove wasn't going to be stopped.

The senior from Billings Senior rang up a game-high 25 points — including a six-point spree in the first 90 seconds of the second half — as the Broncs fended off crosstown rival Billings Skyview 41-39 in the Eastern AA title game.

The win sewed up a No. 1 seed at next week's State AA tournament for Senior while the Falcons will head in as the second east seed.

Senior grabbed a 14-7 lead after one quarter before Skyview narrowed the gap to 23-21 heading into halftime.

The Falcons were held to a lone 3-pointer in the third quarter but closed in during the fourth. However, the Falcons were unable to complete the comeback.

Skyview was led by 11 points from Payton Sanders and 10 from Lane Love. Rhyse Owens added nine points for the Falcons.

CONSOLATION FINAL

BOZEMAN 54, GALLATIN 48

Trent Rogers scored a game-high 19 points and added six rebounds as the Hawks outlasted the Raptors to secure the Eastern AA divisional third-place trophy and a third seed at state.

Bozeman (16-1) made it 3-for-3 in its games against Gallatin so far this season.

Gallatin (9-8) led 15-14 after one quarter before the Hawks tied things up at 27-27 heading into half. Bozeman then outscored the Raptors 14-10 in the third quarter to provide a little cushion heading into the fourth where the Hawks won the game at the free throw line down the stretch.

Gallatin was led by 15 points from Eli Hunter and 12 from Quinn Clark.