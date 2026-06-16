BILLINGS — Montana State All-America wide receiver Taco Dowler was back in his hometown of Billings this past weekend as he hosted his second annual youth camp alongside MSU running back Adam Jones and several other Bobcat teammates.

Giving back to the local communities that support Montana State is at the forefront of Dowler's mind during the offseason.

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Marriage highlights busy summer for Montana State WR Taco Dowler

The youth camps are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Dowler diving in to help the next generation. You may have recently heard commercials over the radio promoting the newly founded Taco Dowler Youth Foundation.

"We want to break down financial barriers for kids, whether that be in sports or through school," Dowler said. "We think there are a couple cool initiatives that we want to take part in, starting with A Backpack to Belong, where we stock backpacks for students that can't afford it and stock it with paper, pens, pencils, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush. It's about feeling confident and prepared going into school.

"That's one thing we're doing, and we're also going to try and help fund raise for girls flag football throughout the state. Help fundraise for youth programs throughout the state. There's a lot we're working on, so stay tuned for all that."

Dowler has been quite busy off the field as he continues to build the TD14 brand and inspire Montana's future football players. Beside him throughout has been his newly minted bride, University of Montana soccer player Caylee Kerr.

"I woke up and just started crying. I don't even know why. I'm not a very emotional person. Those emotions just took me over, and she's the greatest person on the planet and best thing to ever happen to me," Dowler said. "She drags me to the field to workout when I don't want to. I joke with a lot of Cats fans that she's the reason why we won the national championship.

"It's been weird. Ever since we got married, every day has been better. That's the least in love we were, was our wedding day."

A unique marriage that can unite fans along both sides of the Cat-Griz rivalry.

