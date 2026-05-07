MTN to showcase University of Montana Spring Rodeo in special broadcast

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Spring Rodeo wrapped up the fast and furious spring season in the Big Sky Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

The UM Spring Rodeo was back at the Missoula County Fairgrounds in 2026, and MTN Sports was there both nights to showcase the athletes and animals that make up college rodeo across Montana.

"Grit and Glory: The University of Montana Spring Rodeo" will air at 6 p.m. Friday on The Spot – MTN with encore showings scheduled Saturday for 10 a.m. on CBS affiliates across Montana and again at 10 p.m. on The Spot.

The one-hour special, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen, features highlights and reaction from Championship Saturday, as well as behind-the-scenes looks into everything that makes the rodeo possible — from the cowboys and cowgirls to the parents and fans to the horses and bulls.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

