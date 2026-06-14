The small town of Plains, Montana, is showing up big when it comes to celebrating America's 250th birthday. Artists have painted the town red, white, and blue, and their canvases? Fire hydrants.

"It's bringing out the patriotism in everybody all around the town, and it's kind of the buzz," Plains resident Scott Johnson shared with MTN.

America 250: Painting the Town Red, White, and Blue

Giving the fire hydrants a fresh coat of Americana is the brainchild of the 59-year-old Johnson. Fifty years ago as a third grader, he did the same thing in California to celebrate the United States' Bicentennial.

"Mrs. Gordon, my teacher, asked our class if we wanted to do a project like this, and we agreed," he explained. "And so I went to the council meeting at nine-years-old and got permission from them, and so yeah that, we did this in my hometown," he explained.

From Uncle Sam to the Liberty Bell to Old Glory paintings, Johnson's goal is the same with the fire hydrants here-- to once again honor our nation's birthday, this time its Semiquincentennial, or two and a half centuries of existence. He applied for funding from the Montana 250th Commission to make that goal a reality.

"We bought paint, the kits, the brushes, paint thinner, other supplies that we needed," he said.

For artist Steve Eberhardt, who took a festive fanfare approach, it's a very personal project.

"My grandfather's a World War II; my uncle fought in Korea, and so we got a lot of patriotism in our family. My brother-in-law was in the Marines; we have friends in police and fire," Eberhardt told MTN News.

Artist Ilene Paulsen gave her hydrant a whimsical coat.

"Well, this hydrant is right next to the kiddie park, the kiddie pool, and so I wanted something fun that was patriotic, so I thought it would be perfect having balloons saying USA," she joyfully shared.

"It's pretty special; this is a great country, and so it's kind of fun to be able to have a part in doing something different for it," Paulsen added.

Plains Mayor Chris Allen hopes the fire hydrants foster a fresh love for America.

"It's time for a renewed exuberance for the country-- God, country, freedom, everything that this country has been founded on and what we believe in this country and what we can believe in for the future," he told MTN.

Altogether throughout the town, around 30 fire hydrants are donning new coats of red, white, and blue.