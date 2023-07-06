Al Roker shares first photos of his new granddaughter

Al Roker’s forecast for the days ahead has a 100% chance for smiles and beautiful rays of sunshine courtesy of his adorable new granddaughter.

The longtime weatherman and anchor for NBC’s “Today” became a first-time grandfather on Monday. Like every proud pop-pop, Roker quickly shared photos of his precious granddaughter with the world via his social media accounts.

“And then this little girl came into my life,” Roker posted on his Facebook page. “Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back.”

MORE: Jay-Z’s mom, Gloria Carter, marries partner Roxanne Wiltshire

Roker’s daughter (and overjoyed new mom) Courtney Roker Laga also shared the wonderful news and details of baby Sky’s arrival on Monday, July 3 via Instagram.

“Sky Clara Laga made her debut yesterday at 12:41 p.m. and we are absolutely obsessed with her,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Only a few moments later, Pop-Pop Roker was the first to comment on his daughter’s post.

“I love this little princess,” he wrote.

MORE: Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcome second child

Baby Sky’s arrival comes after a challenging time for Roker, who has been with “Today” since 1996.

In 2022, the 68-year-old Roker was hospitalized for serious medical complications due to blood clots and a torn small intestine. Then, this spring, he had a total knee replacement. He also battled early-stage prostate cancer in 2020 and has dealt with numerous health issues over the past decade, including carpal tunnel syndrome, hip problems and prostate cancer.

Those troubles seem far behind for Roker as he steps into his new role as Sky’s grandfather. And yes, he wants her to call him “Pop-Pop,” in honor of his own father.

When asked by his “Today” show colleagues back in March, when the pregnancy news was first announced, what kind of grandfather he wanted to be, Roker didn’t hold back.

“It depends on what you consider the best grandfather,” he told them on the March 15 broadcast. “For this grandchild, I’m going to be the best grandpa ever because I’m going to do whatever I can to spoil this kid.”

Lucky kid! Congrats to the whole Roker clan.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.