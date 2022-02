2021-2022 district basketball scores, pairings

District basketball tournaments for Class B and Class C teams began the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 19. Scores and bracket updates can be sent to sports@ktvh.com.

District 3B (Colstrip)

Boys

Game 1: Lame Deer 78, St. Labre 56

Game 2: Colstrip 64, Forsyth 21

Girls

Game 1: Forsyth 54, Baker 48

Game 2: Lame Deer 64, St. Labre 32

District 2C (Sidney)

Boys

Game 1: Westby-Grenora 47, Culbertson 44

Game 2: Savage 48, Brockton 33

Game 3: Richey-Lambert 60, Bainville 57

Game 4: Plentywood 55, Circle 33

Game 5: Bainville 70, Culbertson 57

Game 6: Circle 55, Brockton 32

Game 7: Froid-Medicine Lake vs. Westby-Grenora

Game 8: Savage vs. Fairview

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8

Game 11: Richey-Lambert vs. Winner Game 7

Game 12: Plentywood vs. Game 8 Winner

Game 13: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)

Game 14: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)

Game 15: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (Championship)

Game 16: Game 13 Loser vs. Game 14 Loser

Girls

Game 1: Richey-Lambert 45, Fairview 32

Game 2: Bainville 77, Brockton 36

Game 3: Froid-Medicine Lake 50, Savage 41

Game 4: Culbertson 30, Circle 28

Game 5: Savage 53, Fairview 31

Game 6: Circle 68, Brockton 13

Game 7: Plentywood vs. Richey-Lambert

Game 8: Bainville vs. Westby-Grenora

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8

Game 11: Froid-Medicine Lake vs. Winner Game 7

Game 12: Culbertson vs. Game 8 Winner

Game 13: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)

Game 14: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)

Game 15: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (Championship)

Game 16: Game 13 Loser vs. Game 14 Loser

District 8C (Great Falls)

Boys

Game 1: Belt 60, Geraldine-Highwood 8

Game 2: Centerville 51, Great Falls Central 50

Game 3: Roy-Winifred 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33

Game 4: Winnett-Grass Range 77, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58

District 9C (Havre)

Boys

Game 1: Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, Turner 19

Game 2: Chinook 63, Fort Benton 33

Game 3: Box Elder 70, North Star 62

Game 4: Big Sandy 90, Hays-Lodgepole 50

District 10C (Conrad)

Girls

Game 1: Simms 49, Cascade 38

Game 2: Power 56, Valier 46

Game 3: Augusta 53, Dutton-Brady 35

Game 4: Heart Butte 55, Sunburst 47

Game 6: Cascade vs. Valier

Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 10: Simms vs. Power

Game 11: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 13: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 10 Loser

Game 14: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser

Game 19: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner (Consolation)

Game 21: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (Championship)